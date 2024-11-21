Skip to main content
Local News

Heavy winds causing outages and dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

AEP reports several thousand without power Wednesday night

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Dangerous driving conditions caused by wind in Botetourt Co. (Courtesy of Kim Wyrick) (WSLS 2024)

Heavy winds Wednesday have caused many to be without power and dangerous driving conditions in our region.

Wednesday night a mom and her son were driving on Etzler Road in Botetourt County when a tree fell in front of their car.

Luckily no injuries were reported and crews were quickly able to clear the road. The car did sustain minor damage.

Downed Tree (Courtesy of Kim Wyrick) (WSLS 2024)

Appalachian Power reports the following outages:

  • Henry County- 3,937
  • Franklin County- 1,911
  • Floyd Co. - 1,318

There are over 18,000 AEP customers without power and you can view the full outage map here.

10 News will continue to monitor conditions and update this article as information becomes available.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

