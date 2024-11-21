VSP investigating fatal crash that killed 2 in Carroll County

CARROLL CO., Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday on I-77 in Caroll County.
According to VSP, the crash occurred at 2:55 a.m. when a 2025 Mercedes Benz CLA250 was heading northbound on I-77 when the vehicle went off the left side of the interstate.
The Mercedes struck the end of the guardrail and spun back on to the interstate, where it was struck by a 2019 Ford F450.
VSP says the Mercedes then spun again into the side of a 2023 Volvo VNR tractor-trailer. The Volvo truck went off the right side of the road, while the Mercedes again spun into a 2025 Peterbilt tractor trailer.
The Mercedes then finally came to a rest off of the right side of the interstate.
10 News has learned the driver of the Mercedes, 34-year-old Nicholas Oleski, of Cleveland Ohio, was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A passenger 34-year-old Justine Hitchcock, of Cleveland Ohio, died at the scene. None of the other drivers or passengers sustained any injuries.