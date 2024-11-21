What you can do to de-escalate road rage

In the wake of a recently reported road rage incident in our area, 10 News is working for you on ways you can de-escalate a situation when faced with an aggressive driver.

The driver told 10 News that an 18-wheeler tried to run him off the road on Interstate 81 this week. Fortunately, he wasn’t seriously hurt but he said his dashcam video truly made a difference. You can learn more about that story here.

For now, let’s take a look at what you can do if faced with an aggressive driver on the road:

STAY CALM

One of the worst things you can do when faced with a tense situation is panic. If you encounter an aggressive driver or someone who is trying to get a reaction out of you, take a deep breath and don’t allow your anxiety to get to you. Remain calm, keep your emotions in check and don’t react in a way that will only intensify the situation.

MOVE OUT OF THE WAY

If you see an aggressive driver, simply move out of the way and let them pass. It’s best to remove yourself from the situation entirely to keep yourself safe. It’s also a good way to communicate that you don’t want to be involved as opposed to provoking them by mirroring their behavior.

AVOID EYE CONTACT

It’s said that some drivers can perceive someone making eye contact as confrontational, so this is something you will want to avoid if you can. Keep your eyes on the road and ignore them as much as you can.

PRACTICE DEFENSIVE DRIVING

You should always aim to be a defensive driver rather than an aggressive one. A defensive driver is defined as someone who pays attention to their surroundings, acts responsibly, looks for potential hazards and is vigilant about other drivers on the road.

IF THINK YOU’RE BEING FOLLOWED....

Go to a safe, public safe and contact the police.

According to the Virginia State Police, if you need to report aggressive/reckless drivers, dial #77 on a cell phone.