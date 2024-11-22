Illuminights Returns to Roanoke: A Festive Start to the Holiday Season

ROANOKE, Va. – Illuminights is back Saturday night bringing Christmas to Roanoke a little early this year.

The popular light show features more than 650,000 lights on display at Explore Park.

There are lots of attractions too, like a Christmas-themed area.

Roanoke County Parks and Recreation has hosted Illuminights for six years. The proceeds for this event go toward The Center in the Square and Explore Park. They are also collecting canned goods for the Agape Center Vinton.

Marketing and Administrative Coordinator Alex North with Roanoke County Parks and Recreation said the event brings in 50,000 people each year.

10 News spoke with North about what his favorite thing about Illuminights is every year.

“If I stand near the entrance when I’m here or whether I’m on the trail with my family and friends, it’s hearing the reaction to all the different displays and lights from all the visitors because it’s cool to see all the hard work that set up staff and crew have done since right after Labor Day,” said North.

In addition to the light display, there is also an Artisan Christmas Market featuring 30 vendors selling handmade unique gifts.

Frances Garrett is selling her items from Off Her Gourd for the first time Illuminights.

Garrett sells painted gourds and has been doing so for 30 years.

“Each of these little critters that you see here from the tea tiny ones up to the bigger ones and I have some that are three foot tall even, that I don’t have here yet. They kind of speak to me if you will and tell me what they’d like to be and I just hope they bring some joy to the folks who decide to buy them. I hope they bring them the same joy they bring me,” said Garrett.

