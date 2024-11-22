Man Sentenced to Four Years for Crash Injuring Teens

PATRICK COUNTY, VA – A man will spend four years in prison for a December crash that seriously injured two local teens.

Oscar Vidrio, 31, of Patrick County pleaded guilty to multiple DWI charges related to the accident on Route 8.

Vidrio collided head-on with teenagers Lauren Worley and Micah Underwood, who were returning from Christmas shopping.

Worley suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent nearly two months in the hospital.

Vidrio received one year for maiming another while intoxicated, two years for permanent maiming, and one year for a first offense DWI.

He was also sentenced to probation.