Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
38º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man Sentenced to Four Years for Crash Injuring Teens

Oscar Vidrio collided head-on with teenagers Lauren Worley and Micah Underwood

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Patrick County, Lauren Worley, Drunk Driving
Oscar Vidrio courtesy of Patrick County (Patrick County Court 2024)

PATRICK COUNTY, VA – A man will spend four years in prison for a December crash that seriously injured two local teens.

Oscar Vidrio, 31, of Patrick County pleaded guilty to multiple DWI charges related to the accident on Route 8.

Recommended Videos

Vidrio collided head-on with teenagers Lauren Worley and Micah Underwood, who were returning from Christmas shopping.

Worley suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent nearly two months in the hospital.

Vidrio received one year for maiming another while intoxicated, two years for permanent maiming, and one year for a first offense DWI.

He was also sentenced to probation.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Abbie Coleman headshot

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.