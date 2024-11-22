Skip to main content
Roanoke Police remove offensive banner from Elm Bridge

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
(WSLS)

The Roanoke Police Department says it removed an offensive banner from the Elm Bridge Friday morning at about 7 a.m.

At this time, officers are investigating this incident as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. Authorities said they are collaborating with their federal partners to monitor the situation.

Roanoke Police have not disclosed further details about the banner’s content or the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, we are actively working to gather more information for you.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

