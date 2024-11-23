Skip to main content
Local News

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office searching for man following multiple search warrants, one other arrested

Tags: Crime, Amherst County
Photos of Brogan and Waltz. (Copyright 2024 by Amherst County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a man following multiple search warrants that revealed large amounts of stolen property.

ACSO said they executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on Quail Run Drive, and as a result, discovered a large amount of stolen property that was previously reported. Over the following days, they executed several other search warrants that revealed more stolen items that were associated with open larceny cases in the county.

Authorities have identified 32-year-old John Brogan and 36-year-old Matthew Waltz as the primary suspects. Brogan was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Five counts of Grand Larceny
  • Three counts of Breaking & Entering
  • Property Damage

Brogan is currently being held at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Waltz’s location is currently unknown. He has been charged with three counts of Grand Larceny and one count of Breaking & Entering.

This case is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Matthew Waltz, contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300, or call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

