Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
48º
Join Insider

Local News

Virginia Senator makes multiple stops in Southwest Virginia

Senator Warner made stops at Melrose Plaza and the annual Virginia Women’s Conference

Tags: Politics, Southwest Virginia, SWVA, Roanoke, Warner, Mark Warner

Senator Mark Warner made a few stops in our neck of the woods today.

Senator Warner toured the development at Melrose Plaza including the newly opened market on Melrose.

The plaza was established to address food insecurity, the lack of financial literacy, workforce training, and health care resources in that part of Roanoke.

Warner sat down with community leaders and stakeholders to talk about possible funding opportunities for the city.

They are hoping to have the Melrose Plaza completed by next May.

The Senator also stopped at the annual Virginia Women’s Conference.

He spoke on the future of women’s health care, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

The event at Hotel Roanoke brought together women from across the Commonwealth.

“A lot of women obviously coming from the Roanoke Valley but there are people from Northern Virginia, Richmond, Hampton Roads and to put this kind of network together, the real value is the connections that are made that continue,” said Senator Warner.

The conference also collected donations for feeding Southwest Virginia to help families impacted by Helene.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.