Virginia Senator makes multiple stops in Southwest Virginia

Senator Mark Warner made a few stops in our neck of the woods today.

Senator Warner toured the development at Melrose Plaza including the newly opened market on Melrose.

The plaza was established to address food insecurity, the lack of financial literacy, workforce training, and health care resources in that part of Roanoke.

Warner sat down with community leaders and stakeholders to talk about possible funding opportunities for the city.

They are hoping to have the Melrose Plaza completed by next May.

The Senator also stopped at the annual Virginia Women’s Conference.

He spoke on the future of women’s health care, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

The event at Hotel Roanoke brought together women from across the Commonwealth.

“A lot of women obviously coming from the Roanoke Valley but there are people from Northern Virginia, Richmond, Hampton Roads and to put this kind of network together, the real value is the connections that are made that continue,” said Senator Warner.

The conference also collected donations for feeding Southwest Virginia to help families impacted by Helene.