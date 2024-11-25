Holiday travelers advised to arrive early at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s estimated that more than 2 million Virginians will be traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you are one of the millions of people hitting the roads, flying, or taking a train or bus, there are several things you want to keep in mind.

First, if you’re flying, pack your patience.

Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport expects about 1,500 people to fly out of this airport starting Monday through Wednesday.

They said you can download the mobile app to get the latest information about your flight and track your bag.

Also, the parking lot project is still being worked on, so give yourself plenty of time to find a parking spot. You can see the most spots across the street from the airport for $8 a day, and there are spots right in front of the airport for $12 and $16 a day.

They also encourage you to arrive two hours early.

“I would say the biggest mistake traveling around the holidays is not giving yourself enough time. We have a highly convenient experience here at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, but if you’re cutting it close less than two hours, especially if you’re checking a bag, you’re gonna want to give yourself more time,” said PR Marking Media Manager Alexa Briehl.

If you’re bringing any holiday gifts with you, make sure that they’re unwrapped, and double-check your bags for firearms. It’s illegal to fly with a gun in Virginia. So far this year, at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport, they’ve confiscated five guns.

Meanwhile, Virginia State Police are stepping up its enforcement this Thanksgiving.

They’ll be on the highways more this Wednesday through Sunday.

AAA predicts nearly 1.9 million Virginians are driving this Thanksgiving.

They said distracted and reckless driving are huge problems.

State Police encourage everyone to put down their phones and pay attention to the road.

More than 4,520 drivers got tickets for speeding and 1,840 for reckless driving during the state police’s five-day Thanksgiving campaign last year.

They’re also seeing more aggressive drivers.

“Let’s be courteous, be patient. If something happens like that or if somebody cuts you off or does something that kind of offends you while you’re driving, let’s not play into it and cause any more problems. Let’s take a couple of deep breaths, let’s slow down, let them get away from you,” said PIO Rick Garletts.

He said if you find yourself in a road rage incident, call 911.

He also said not to drink and drive.

Last year, 89 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the state police’s five-day Thanksgiving campaign last year.