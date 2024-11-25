Montgomery County kicks off Buy Local campaign Nov. 30

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – Montgomery County is home to more than 2,000 businesses, and beginning on November 30th, the county is holding its Buy Local campaign.

Chamber of Commerce president Steve Baffuto said it used to be only a one-day event but it turned it into a week because people were watching the Commonwealth football game.

“A lot of shoppers that would normally be out are going to be watching the football game,” said Baffuto.

There’s a bonus for shopping that week. You can fill out the Buy Local bingo card and it will be entered into a raffle.

“All of the local businesses that are in the area are either going to donate a gift card or an item that represents their business and we are hoping to have a grand prize to give to the winner,” Baffuto said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

For many of the local businesses like Ed and Ethel’s Fine Jewelry in Christiansburg, Buy Local Week is a great way to kick off the holiday season.

Owner of Dd and Ethel’s Fine Jewelry Chase Brinson said when he heard about the campaign, he was all for it.

“I think it is something that will truly benefit everyone in Montgomery County,” Brinson said.

He said the entire week will give folks a chance to get out and see some of these businesses.

“The community has a whole here in the New River Valley, in Montgomery County is unbelievably amazing,” Brinson said.

Blacksburg and Christiansburg officials also said local businesses are a staple to this area.

“It’s the real strength of our economy,” said Mike Barber, Christiansburg Mayor. “The small businesspeople, they live here, they work here.”

“People really enjoy having unique restaurants to dine at, boutique stores.” said Susan Mattingly, a Blacksburg town council member. “I really think people will miss those businesses if they close”

During the small business week, local shops will be running specials to bring more folks in.

