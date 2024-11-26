Crews responding to overnight fire in Martinsville

Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Martinsville in the 200 block of Fayette Street, according to BTW21.

Here’s a look at the scene of the fire at about 2:49 a.m. As of 4:50 a.m., the fire still appears to be active as shown from our New College Institue Skycam on Fayette Street.

We can see that crews have blocked off the section near Grace Presbyterian Church.

10 News has reached out to both Martinsville Fire & EMS and the Martinsville Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.