Lynchburg reminds residents to properly dispose of cooking grease this holiday season

LYNCHBURG, Va – The city of Lynchburg and Bedford County are reminding everyone that after you enjoy your Thanksgiving feast, make sure you recycle the grease.
The annual campaign is part of the water authorities’ efforts to prevent clogs in the pipes caused by grease like this fatberg, a mass of wipes, other non-flushable, and cooking grease.
To help with these efforts, Lynchburg is offering free grease kits to ease in collection efforts. The kits include a funnel, pan scraper and lid that can fit over most cans and jars.
“This is an annual campaign that we hold and have had for several years now, especially around the holidays because people are cooking bigger meals and dealing a lot more with fats, oils and grease, but this is a service that we offer year-round,” said Jason Snyder, with Lynchburg Water Resources.
Once collected, the grease will be turned into biofuel for the city’s buses.
LOCATIONS WHERE GREASE CAN BE DROPPED OFF
Bedford Regional Water Authority- Administration Building
1723 Falling Creek Rd.
Bedford, VA 24523
Open 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Mon-Fri
Website 540-586-7679
Bedford Regional Water Authority- SML Treatment Facility
1500 Radford Church Rd.
Moneta, VA 24121
Open Nov. 26th- Dec. 31st 8:30 A.M. – 5 P.M. Mon-Fri
Website 540-586-7679
Fire Station 4 - Birch Street
410 Birch Street Lynchburg, VA 24503
Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st
Fire Station 5 - Boonsboro Road
4800 Boonsboro Road Lynchburg, VA 24503
Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st
College Hill Community Center
811 Jackson St.
Lynchburg. VA 24054
Open 11 A.M. -2 P.M Mon-Fri
Website 434-485-8331
Fire Station 1 - Clay Street
801 Clay Street Lynchburg, VA 24501
Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st
Daniel’s Hill Community Center
317 Norwood Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
Open 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Mon-Fri Website 434-485-8337
Diamond Hill Community Center
1005 17th Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
Call for hours
Website 434-485-8339
Fairview Community Center
3621 Campbell Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24501
Open 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Mon-Fri
Website 434-485-8302
Fire Station 3 - Fort Avenue
4701 Fort Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24501
Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st
Fire Station 2 - Grace Street
2006 Grace Street Lynchburg, VA 24501
Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st
Jefferson Park Community Center
405 York Street Lynchburg, VA 24501
Open 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Mon-Fri
Website 434-485-8305
Fire Station 7 - Lakeside Drive
2624 Lakeside Drive Lynchburg, VA 24501
Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st
Lynchburg Community Market
1219 Main Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
Open 7 A.M.-2 P.M. Tues-Sat
Website 434-455-4485
Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility
2301 Concord Turnpike Lynchburg, VA 24504
Open 24/7 Year-Round
Website 434-455-6240
Lynchburg Water Resources - Administration Building
525 Taylor Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
Open 8 A.M. – 5 P.M. Mon-Fri
Website 434-455-4250
Fire Station 6 - Miller Park
2084 Fort Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24501
Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st
Fire Station 8 - Old Graves Mill Road
213 Old Graves Mill Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st
Templeton Center
225 Wiggington Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
Open 24/7
Website 434-455-4115
Yoder Community Center
109 Jackson Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
Call for hours
Website 434-485-8301