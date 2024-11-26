Lynchburg reminds residents to properly dispose of cooking grease this holiday season

FILE - A plate of roasted turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and glazed carrots appears in Concord, N.H., on Oct. 2, 2012. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research looks at the state of the country's Thanksgiving favorites. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va – The city of Lynchburg and Bedford County are reminding everyone that after you enjoy your Thanksgiving feast, make sure you recycle the grease.

The annual campaign is part of the water authorities’ efforts to prevent clogs in the pipes caused by grease like this fatberg, a mass of wipes, other non-flushable, and cooking grease.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

To help with these efforts, Lynchburg is offering free grease kits to ease in collection efforts. The kits include a funnel, pan scraper and lid that can fit over most cans and jars.

“This is an annual campaign that we hold and have had for several years now, especially around the holidays because people are cooking bigger meals and dealing a lot more with fats, oils and grease, but this is a service that we offer year-round,” said Jason Snyder, with Lynchburg Water Resources.

Once collected, the grease will be turned into biofuel for the city’s buses.

LOCATIONS WHERE GREASE CAN BE DROPPED OFF

Bedford Regional Water Authority- Administration Building

1723 Falling Creek Rd.

Bedford, VA 24523

Open 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Mon-Fri

Website 540-586-7679

Bedford Regional Water Authority- SML Treatment Facility

1500 Radford Church Rd.

Moneta, VA 24121

Open Nov. 26th- Dec. 31st 8:30 A.M. – 5 P.M. Mon-Fri

Website 540-586-7679

Fire Station 4 - Birch Street

410 Birch Street Lynchburg, VA 24503

Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st

Fire Station 5 - Boonsboro Road

4800 Boonsboro Road Lynchburg, VA 24503

Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st

College Hill Community Center

811 Jackson St.

Lynchburg. VA 24054

Open 11 A.M. -2 P.M Mon-Fri

Website 434-485-8331

Fire Station 1 - Clay Street

801 Clay Street Lynchburg, VA 24501

Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st

Daniel’s Hill Community Center

317 Norwood Street Lynchburg, VA 24504

Open 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Mon-Fri Website 434-485-8337

Diamond Hill Community Center

1005 17th Street Lynchburg, VA 24504

Call for hours

Website 434-485-8339

Fairview Community Center

3621 Campbell Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24501

Open 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Mon-Fri

Website 434-485-8302

Fire Station 3 - Fort Avenue

4701 Fort Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24501

Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st

Fire Station 2 - Grace Street

2006 Grace Street Lynchburg, VA 24501

Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st

Jefferson Park Community Center

405 York Street Lynchburg, VA 24501

Open 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Mon-Fri

Website 434-485-8305

Fire Station 7 - Lakeside Drive

2624 Lakeside Drive Lynchburg, VA 24501

Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st

Lynchburg Community Market

1219 Main Street Lynchburg, VA 24504

Open 7 A.M.-2 P.M. Tues-Sat

Website 434-455-4485

Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility

2301 Concord Turnpike Lynchburg, VA 24504

Open 24/7 Year-Round

Website 434-455-6240

Lynchburg Water Resources - Administration Building

525 Taylor Street Lynchburg, VA 24504

Open 8 A.M. – 5 P.M. Mon-Fri

Website 434-455-4250

Fire Station 6 - Miller Park

2084 Fort Avenue Lynchburg, VA 24501

Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st

Fire Station 8 - Old Graves Mill Road

213 Old Graves Mill Road Lynchburg, VA 24502

Open 24/7 Nov. 18th- Dec. 31st

Templeton Center

225 Wiggington Road Lynchburg, VA 24502

Open 24/7

Website 434-455-4115

Yoder Community Center

109 Jackson Street Lynchburg, VA 24504

Call for hours

Website 434-485-8301