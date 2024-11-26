Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider

Local News

Roanoke College Releases Holiday Spending report Tuesday

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Holiday Spending, Roanoke College, Roanoke College Poll

ROANOKE, Va. – Spending has been stable the past couple years at $900 on average per person a new Roanoke College Poll shows that Virginians plan to spend $200 more this holiday season.

Roanoke College’s Institute for Policy and Opinion Research released its annual holiday spending report Tuesday.

The poll found that people plan to spend around $1100 on on holiday gifts that uptick is for two main reasons:

- Inflation, things cost more so you have to cough up more cash

- Wages are finally growing faster than inflation

Dr. Alice Kassens with Roanoke College says pay is up 3.9% on average.

“People seem to be feeling financially secure... they have some power in the market,” Kassens said.

Another reason for the increased spending is people are feeling more generous this year, they also said they would do more in-person shopping not just online.

So that’s good for local businesses.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Lindsey Kennett headshot

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos