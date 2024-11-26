Salem City Council approves new rezoning proposal for HopeTree project

SALEM, Va. – The Salem City Council has approved a new rezoning request for Hopetree’s proposed development, paving the way for a mixed-use project featuring up to 340 residences and commercial spaces on 37 acres of a 62-acre site.

The decision, reached by a 3-2 vote Monday night, mirrors the outcome of a similar vote in June.

The project now requires a second reading and vote before construction can proceed.

Hopetree’s updated rezoning proposal, submitted in August, came after multiple lawsuits were filed against the organization and the city. While the new application closely resembled the original, Mayor Renee Turk maintained her support, citing the council’s prior deliberations.

“We made a decision June 24, 2024. This council was well informed if they wanted to be. They could go to meetings. They could meet with whoever they needed to meet with,” Turk said. “We spent a lot of time and dedication. This right here is just to correct procedure.”

The rezoning process has been contentious, drawing public scrutiny through months of hearings and hours of public comment. Some council members, including Councilman Hunter Holliday, expressed lingering concerns about the project’s long-term impact.

“What is the burden that the citizens of the City of Salem are going to face 10-15 years down the road?” Holliday asked. “We can’t answer that question, we can’t. There are going to be issues with it, and so the most that we can do now is address them before we get started.”

Detailed questions will be addressed in the site plan phase, which is expected to take months. Meanwhile, up to 200 homes can already be constructed on the property under current zoning laws.

Supporters of the rezoning argue that a planned unit development offers a structured approach to maximize community benefits.

The Hopetree project represents a significant shift for the area, with potential implications for housing and commercial growth in Salem.