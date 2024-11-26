'Touchdowns for Turkeys': Hokies Turn Football Wins into Meals for Families in Need

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Scoring for a Thanksgiving meal — that’s exactly what Virginia Tech Football and Kroger Mid-Atlantic are doing with their 6th annual Touchdowns for Turkeys campaign. The collaboration is helping to make a meaningful impact in the community by providing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

On Tuesday, Virginia Tech’s football players traded their game-day mentality for a spirit of generosity, joining forces with Kroger to donate 500 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The Hokies packed up Thanksgiving Day kits, which included turkeys, to help feed local families struggling with food insecurity.

James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, explained the importance of the partnership: “They have a game this weekend, they have a busy schedule during the season, but this gives them a little bit of time to have fun, take a bit of time off, do a little bit of work, but most importantly, give back to the community.”

The Hokies have scored 40 touchdowns so far and Kroger has rounded up to help even more families this year.

One of the players was Benji Gosnell, a tight end for the Hokies. Gosnell, who has scored two touchdowns this season, added 20 turkeys to the campaign’s total of 500. Although scoring touchdowns is always a highlight for the players, Gosnell says giving back is even more rewarding.

“Giving back is probably better,” Gosnell said.

The Touchdowns for Turkeys campaign has become an added motivator for players, encouraging them to reach the end zone.

“I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t motivate me to try and get into the endzone more,” Gosnell said. “Just because of the great cause brought to the table. 10 turkeys for every touchdown, and then they round it up. So, it’s definitely awesome to know that whenever you get into the endzone, families are getting fed.”

Food insecurity affects 1 in 7 neighbors in Southwest Virginia, making the Touchdowns for Turkeys campaign even more vital.

The effort is turning players’ hard work on the field into meals for those who need them most.

Emma Guarino, marketing and communications director for Feeding Southwest Virginia, shared the importance of these donations. “Volunteers are the backbone of what we do, and so to have them here and to see how much work goes into packing this food, and that it will be on the table for our food-insecure neighbors, is heartwarming,” Guarino said.

While the Touchdowns for Turkeys campaign has grown over the years, its goal remains unchanged: to make a real difference in the lives of Southwest Virginia families during the holidays.

“The partnership benefits Feeding Southwest Virginia,” said Menees. “They have a finger on the pulse of the needs here in the community, and by partnering with them, we are able to get food to those who need it and really tackle food insecurity.”