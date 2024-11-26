Woman and child hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman sustained critical injuries and a child has been transported to the hospital as well after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke Monday, according to RPD.

According to the department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Brandon Ave. SW at 5:49 p.m.

According to the department, a woman has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries and a child, who is conscious and breathing has been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing and the department says that traffic on Brandon Oaks. has been shut down for the time being.