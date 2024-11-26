Skip to main content
Woman and child hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke Monday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman sustained critical injuries and a child has been transported to the hospital as well after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke Monday, according to RPD.

According to the department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Brandon Ave. SW at 5:49 p.m.

According to the department, a woman has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries and a child, who is conscious and breathing has been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing and the department says that traffic on Brandon Oaks. has been shut down for the time being.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

