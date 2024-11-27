RoRo, a dog who had been in shelter for 472 days, finds new home

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi announced Friday that RoRo, a dog that had been at the shelter for 472 days found a new home during their Pet Expo Adopt-A-Thon last Saturday.

According to Angels of Assisi, she was brought into AoA after her family suffered a loss which caused them to move away and could no longer afford to take care of her.

RoRo also needed surgery to remove a cancerous mass and had severe allergies which caused her to have hearing loss and needed to be managed daily.

“All 472 of those shelter days, RoRo has been a happy, playful and loving dog, with our kennel staff often going into her space on their breaks to spend extra time with her. RoRo didn’t have many potential adopters come to the shelter to meet her, but she did have an Angel Ambassador take her for weekly outings to help keep her spirits up and give her extra attention,” Angels of Assisi stated.

RoRo was finally adopted during a Pet Adopt-A-Thon last Saturday where she met her human, Kathy.

According to AoA RoRo has quickly settled into Kathy’s loving home. You can find the full Facebook post here