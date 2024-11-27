WATCH: Holiday Scams on the rise

A new study shows that 4 out of 5 people have been targets for online scams in the last year.

Right now is a prime time for scammers as many of us our cruising websites shopping for holiday gifts.

One I.T expert says one way to make sure the website you are on is safe is to look for the icon.

“If you do not see a padlock in the URL, that means that the website is not secure for example. Or a website where there is no return policy or there is no privacy policy, or there’s no contact information, I would avoid those websites,” Dayal Bhagat, owner of CMIT IC, said.

Red flags to look for include:

- Poor grammar

- sense of urgency to cancel or confirm payment

- Requests of personal information

Other common scams this holiday season include texts about package deliveries, the USPS does not contact customers over text unless requested by the consumer.