Husband arrested for 2017 murder of Emma Compton Layne

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the 2017 murder of Emma Compton Layne.

The victim’s husband, 67-year-old Russell Wayne Layne, of Nathalie, VA, was taken into custody Wednesday evening and charged with her murder.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, saying “This case has been a top priority for the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office since day one and we remain committed to seeking justice for Emma and her family. This tragic event has deeply affected our community and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of Emma Layne. We hope that this arrest will bring some measure of closure to Emma Layne’s family and loved ones.”

The sheriff’s office also thanked the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Halifax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for “their invaluable assistance in this case.”

Layne is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Further details regarding this arrest will be made as the investigation continues.

This case remains active and authorities encourage anyone with additional information to come forward or to contact Sergeant Jeff Burton of the HCSO Investigative Division at 434-476-3339.