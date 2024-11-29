Black Friday brings thousands of shoppers out to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Black Friday is here and shoppers across the nation hit the stores to find the best deals

In the Star City, the shopping craze was contagious as thousands came out for the day.

“We got here around 6:00 [a.m.],” said Hilary Lockridge, a shopper at Valley View Mall. “People think we are crazy but we just like the rush of it I think, and the good deals. The lines are pretty long but we’ve had pretty good success so far—good deals.”

At Valley View Mall, the parking lot was packed with people.

I talked to two shoppers as they were leaving and they said while they were done at the mall, they are shopping till they drop.

“We’re still ready to have some more fun,” said Beverly Carr and Ashlyn Everhart.

Inside there were countless people headed in and out of every store checking out the deals.

And while the deals are great for the shoppers, the crowds are great for the businesses too

“It’s been very, very, very busy,” said Demario Fields, a small business owner at Valley View Mall. “Packed. Good people man, positive energy, it’s great. It helps a lot, you know we got families to feed, we’re thankful for everybody.”

The deals weren’t just at the mall too. I also stopped in downtown Roanoke to talk to folks about the day.

While the crowds weren’t there yet, they said business on Black Friday is normally great.

“It’s been very good, that’s why we are here on Friday,” said Rich Vavala, a vendor from Pulaski. “It’s the only Friday we do all year.”

“Of course we are in competition with the malls, but we have so many different items than the mall offers,” said Cheryl Dolby, another local artisan. “We are all original here.”

The sales do not stop after Black Friday, and they will continue on through the holiday season.