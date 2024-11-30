Supporting local stores for Small Business Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is Small Business Saturday, and local shops are hoping you spend your holiday shopping dollars with them, instead of big box retailers.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. hosted a kickoff event this morning at Market Square with giveaways up for grabs.

Meanwhile, merchants like Book No Further offered sales and specials.

“Shopping local means the world to your community because it keeps your money within your city and your area and you’re actually putting money in pockets of people you may interact with or brush shoulders with, whether it be at the grocery store or the school your kids go to.” Monique Clayton of Book No Further

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has also released its third Holiday Gift Guide, full of gift ideas from nearly 20 downtown businesses.