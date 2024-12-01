Sheriff’s Office searching for two men following burglary in Amherst County

Photo of one of the suspects heading back to their car.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects following a break-in late Saturday evening.

ACSO said that four homes were targeted as break-ins along South Coolwell Road. The suspects were reported to have caused significant damage to the properties, as well as having stolen multiple items from each home.

Authorities identified one of the vehicles involved as either a Ford Ranger or a Mazda B Series with a metal toolbox on the right-side rear fender. It was driven by a man, and an unknown individual was in the passenger seat as well.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.