Local News

Campbell County Planning Commission public hearing set Monday for controversial landfill expansion

Rezoning proposal seeks to extend landfill lifespan by 24 years

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Region 2000 landfill on Livestock Road in Campbell County is set to fill up by 2029. It currently takes in the trash from the City of Lynchburg, Campbell, Appomattox and Nelson counties.

As the facility gets closer to capacity, the county is having to figure out future waste management.

One of the options the county and its leaders are looking at is expanding the landfill.

Rustburg District Supervisor, Jon Hardie, sent an email to 10 News early Monday about the hearing taking place.

“This is just a modified version of their 2014 Master Landfilling Plan that was voted against by the Planning Commission at that time.(Minutes from December 1, 2014 Planning Commission Meeting). I believe that their intention will be to max out the property if approved as shown by their 2014 Proposal," Hardie said in his email.

If the landfill is expanded by 60 acres, it would buy the county 24 more years.

According to documents attached to the planning commission’s online agenda, the request on the table to rezone around 213 acres from Agricultural to Industrial.

