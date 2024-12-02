Skip to main content
Resources in our area for those seeking warmth this winter

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Warming Center, Cold , Weather, Cold Weather, Winter, Winter Weather
Lynchburg Salvation Army (WSLS 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – These bitter temperatures could spell serious trouble for people without reliable shelter, but help is available in our communities.

Lynchburg has opened up much-needed warming centers.

The City of Lynchburg has partnered with the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families. The warming center will be open:

- Sunday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, December 2 at 8:00 a.m.

- Monday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. to Tuesday, December 3 at 8:00 a.m.

- Tuesday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, December 4 at 8:00 a.m.

The shelter will close daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The MHC Warming Center in Martinsville will be open all week to provide a warm place to stay overnight.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

