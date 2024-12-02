Resources in our area for those seeking warmth this winter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – These bitter temperatures could spell serious trouble for people without reliable shelter, but help is available in our communities.

Lynchburg has opened up much-needed warming centers.

The City of Lynchburg has partnered with the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families. The warming center will be open:

- Sunday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, December 2 at 8:00 a.m.

- Monday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. to Tuesday, December 3 at 8:00 a.m.

- Tuesday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, December 4 at 8:00 a.m.

The shelter will close daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The MHC Warming Center in Martinsville will be open all week to provide a warm place to stay overnight.