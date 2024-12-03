36-year-old arrested in connection with recent shooting incidents in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced that they had arrested a 36-year-old man after an investigation into a series of shooting incidents in Lynchburg.

According to the LPD Lorenzo Callands of Lynchburg was identified as a suspect in shootings that occurred in the 4500 block of Hilltop Drive Oct. 8 and 1000 block of Chowan Ave on Nov. 5.

Based on the evidence that was gathered during the investigation a search warrant was obtained for Callands' residence and the LPD executed the search warrant on Nov. 26.

During the search, police were able to obtain three firearms, one of which was reported stolen, additionally, a small quantity of marijuana was found inside the residence as well.

Callands was arrested and charged with the following:

- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

- Possession of a stolen Firearm

He is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond and further charges are pending, LPD said.