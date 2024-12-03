Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating missing person

CAMPBELL, County, Va.- The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for assistance in locating a missing person, Michael White. Michael was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 26, around 3 p.m. near Mount Athos.

Michael White is 32 years old, stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a right ear piercing, a thick silver chain, and a baseball cap.

Recommended Videos

Lt. Rater from the Sheriff’s Office confirmed information from the Aware Foundation, noting that Michael’s family has reported he has a history of mental illness. Although he has been missing for several days, the Sheriff’s Office was only notified yesterday. The primary concern for Michael’s safety is the cold temperatures at night, which could pose a significant risk.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has seen Michael or has information that could aid in the investigation to contact them at 434-332-9580 or via email at sheriff@campbellcountyva.gov.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office expresses gratitude for the public’s assistance in their efforts to locate Michael and ensure his safe return. For more updates, the community is encouraged to follow the Sheriff’s Office on social media platforms.