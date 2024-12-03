Roanoke City Council discusses real estate and housing at annual summit

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council gathered for its annual summit earlier today to discuss plans for next year, including housing.

Roanoke approved a zoning law back in September that allows multi-family developments in all neighborhoods.

City planners explained the rezoning will not reduce property values, and increase medium-density housing, a key issue for some new council members.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“Specifically, missing middle, affordable housing, lower-income housing, and I’m really excited to work on that,” said Terry McGuire, city council elect. “I’m excited about opportunities to do new mixed-used developments and creative redevelopment.”

Growing property value, potential development incentives, and increased affordability were also discussed.