Survey seeks input on Lynchburg Police performance, community safety

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department wants to hear from you about their performance and safety overall in the Hill City.

From now until Dec. 31, community members will have a chance to voice their concerns in an online survey that focuses on their interactions with Lynchburg Police officers and staff, community engagement efforts and safety concerns.

Recommended Videos

A thorough report that breaks down the survey results will be released in early 2025.

“Your Lynchburg Police Department strives to partner with and protect our community through meaningful relationships and intelligence-led enforcement strategies,” said Chief Ryan Zuidema. “This survey is important for us to understand our progress in continuing to help make Lynchburg the exceptional place it is.”