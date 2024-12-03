The Agape Center in Moneta Brings Holiday Joy to Families in Need

MONETA, Va. – The holiday season is all about giving, and a non-profit in Moneta is ensuring that all families feel the joy of Christmas. The Agape Center’s Angel Tree program is making a difference for families who may otherwise struggle to provide gifts for their children. This initiative is giving parents the chance to select gifts for their kids at no cost, helping create memories that will last a lifetime.

The Angel Tree program is expected to assist more than 800 families and 1,300 children this year, with parents being actively involved in every step. The gifts are chosen by the parents, giving them a sense of pride as they shop for their children.

“They can pick out the gift they know their child would like,” says Karen Jones, director of the Agape Center. “They can shop as if they are shopping, and we put the gifts in black trash bags so that they can take them home without their kids seeing it, wrap it up, and put it under the tree.”

For families like the Hernandezs, who have relied on the Agape Center during tough times, this program means more than just presents. It’s about dignity, joy, and holiday cheer.

“It’s amazing, you know, to see their faces light up, their happiness,” says Nanci Hernandez.

Many families in need are faced with difficult choices during the holiday season. As one parent explains, “Right now everything is expensive, so we have to pick—whether it’s making our kids Christmas happy or paying the bills.”

The Agape Center works with local churches and small businesses to collect donations through Angel Trees, where community members select specific age groups to donate gifts for. These donations are then sent to the Agape Center, where the shopping process begins.

Amy Mays, a client of the Agape Center, shared that the program has been a true blessing. “It’s like a big relief. The pressure is off of you. Not having to worry about if they are going to have a good Christmas or if I couldn’t get something for them.”

For many, the Agape Center is not just providing gifts, but the priceless gift of peace of mind during the holidays.

Agape Center staff report that this year, donations have been overflowing, making it an incredible season of giving. “Well, as you know, not only are prices high but the electricity, the power is high, and people are struggling just to pay their power bill, much less try to purchase toys and gifts for their children and loved ones. So, this really helps them take the pressure off them,” says Jones.

The Agape Center is well-known for helping families year-round with household items, groceries, and clothes. But during the holiday season, they give families the opportunity to pick out a gift, take it home, wrap it themselves, and place it under the tree, making this season truly magical for those who need it most.