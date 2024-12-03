Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts is warning the public about three unrelated cases of rabies reported in our region.

According to RCAHAD, there was a rabies alert issued in the following locations:

Recommended Videos

Catlett Drive, Salem - Skunk

Green Acres Drive, in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County - Feral Kitten

Lee Highway near Blue Ridge Turnpike, in the Mill Creek area of Botetourt County - Raccoon

The public health department said although seeing three cases so close together is unusual, it’s important to note that rabies is common in our area. These cases were reported over the past week and are not believed to be related.

Here are tips authorities provided to help prevent the spread of rabies:

Avoid contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know

Report injured or threatening animals to animal control

Vaccinate all your dogs, cats, and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current

Call your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies

For more information on rabies and the alerts, click here.