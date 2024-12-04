50 Years of Magic: Hamill Christmas Tree Farm Keeps the Holiday Spirit Alive in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hamill Christmas Tree Farm, a cherished spot bringing holiday spirit to families across the Roanoke Valley.

For many visitors, the experience of picking out the perfect tree is filled with excitement and tradition. One family member asked, “Is this the tree? Is this the one?” as they carefully selected their holiday centerpiece.

Behind the scent of fresh pine and the joy of family traditions is John Hamill, who has been part of the business since he was just a year old. John took over the farm after it was passed down from his father.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

leading edge

“I can’t say I remember the first year, but I have early memories of the tree lot here. I remember my mom sitting in the front room in a rocking chair, looking through the window to see when people stopped,” Hamill recalled.

What makes Hamill Christmas Tree Farm unique is its location. Tucked in the heart of Roanoke, it provides a surprising slice of holiday magic in the midst of the growing city. As Hamill put it, “The city kind of grew up around the place.”

Despite five decades of operation, Hamill says not much has changed in terms of the farm’s strategy or its operations. “And we have these stands, that date back to the early ‘70s. I tell people that’s the leading 1970 Christmas tree technology,” he joked.

Over the years, families have stopped by to bring a piece of Christmas into their homes, but for many, the search for the perfect tree is the highlight of the visit. One child explained, “I just like that it can fit all our ornaments... we have a lot of them.”

While weather conditions haven’t impacted the trees too much, Hamill shared advice for customers hoping to keep their trees fresh through the holidays, especially after the recent dry spells. “Customers should make sure they properly water their trees. Be vigilant with keeping the water in the stand and expect it to take up a lot of water the first day or so,” he advised.

Once the holiday season ends, the work doesn’t stop. Hamill and his team shiftededge trees their focus to planting for the following year. For those still searching for their perfect tree, Hamill Christmas Tree Farm is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.