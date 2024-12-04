Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

BREAKING: Car crashes on Brandon Avenue, killing one

Tags: roanoke, car crash
Police Lights and Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

UPDATE:

Preliminary reports from Roanoke Police Officers indicate that a vehicle crashed into an apartment building, resulting in the death of a man inside the apartment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information.

Roanoke, Va.- A car drove into Brandon Oaks at the 3800 block of Brandon Ave SW, resulting in one death, authorities say. The scene is active as local authorities investigate the crash.

This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

