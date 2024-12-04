BREAKING: Car crashes on Brandon Avenue, killing one

UPDATE:

Preliminary reports from Roanoke Police Officers indicate that a vehicle crashed into an apartment building, resulting in the death of a man inside the apartment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information.

This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.