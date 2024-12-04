Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
31º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

No injuries reported after fire in Northeast Roanoke

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
Crews responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Plantation Road NE. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire in Northeast Roanoke on Wednesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 8:39 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the back of the building.

Recommended Videos

Roanoke Police helped direct traffic in the area. Authorities said this incident posed potential hazards, including downed power lines that made shutting off power and gas lines a priority.

At about 9 a.m., the incident was marked under control.

The cause is under investigation at this time.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS