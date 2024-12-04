No injuries reported after fire in Northeast Roanoke

Crews responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Plantation Road NE.

ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire in Northeast Roanoke on Wednesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 8:39 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the back of the building.

Roanoke Police helped direct traffic in the area. Authorities said this incident posed potential hazards, including downed power lines that made shutting off power and gas lines a priority.

At about 9 a.m., the incident was marked under control.

The cause is under investigation at this time.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.