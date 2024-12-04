RPD seeking individual after Roanoke shooting incident

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently searching for a “male individual” they believe to be involved in a shooting incident Tuesday.

According to the RPD, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Dale Ave. SE around 5 p.m.

RPD said no injuries were reported in the shooting.

The person involved in the shooting was driving a U-Haul Box Truck and the truck was found by Vinton Police on the 300 Block of E Virginia Ave.

10 News has learned the vehicle was not reported stolen. Police have not found the suspect yet, but say they are actively following leads in the search for the individual.