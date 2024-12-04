Skip to main content
RPD seeking individual after Roanoke shooting incident

No injuries were reported in the incident

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke Police Department, Shooting, Roanoke, Southeast, Vinton
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently searching for a “male individual” they believe to be involved in a shooting incident Tuesday.

According to the RPD, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Dale Ave. SE around 5 p.m.

RPD said no injuries were reported in the shooting.

The person involved in the shooting was driving a U-Haul Box Truck and the truck was found by Vinton Police on the 300 Block of E Virginia Ave.

10 News has learned the vehicle was not reported stolen. Police have not found the suspect yet, but say they are actively following leads in the search for the individual.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

