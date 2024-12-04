Tanglewood Mall welcomes YMCA with dedicated pickleball spaces and hot yoga

ROANOKE, Va. – A new YMCA is coming to Tanglewood on Dec. 10 and staff are busy putting the final touches together for you.

This new YMCA will have eight pickleball courts, hot yoga, and plenty of group exercise classes. The YMCA at Tanglewood is the first Y to offer dedicated space for pickleball and hot yoga.

More than 150 people are already signed up and many are excited.

Robert Neyer said he walks the Tanglewood Mall every day and is looking forward to the new YMCA.

“Zumba sounds great, and I heard about pickleball, which is really fun as well and all the classes would be excellent. I need that, and it’s nice to have it here. It’s also nice to see something taking over the mall or giving space to the mall, giving life to the mall,” said Neyer.

Other people are even excited about the new pickleball courts.

“I’m looking forward to playing pickleball. Right now, if I play, I have to go across town, and so I’m excited that I can go three minutes and play at the Y,” said Lutheria Smith.

Operations Director Amanda Keffer with the YMCA at Tanglewood, there will also be plenty of activities for kids.

“We have our stay and play where parents can drop their kids off and have a safe place for them to play while their parents work out. We’re also going to do kids’ night outs where parents can drop their kids off and run and head out for a fun night or we’ll do preschool basketball. We’re gonna do pickleball clinics for kids, paint nights— all those sorts of things,” said Keffer.

Keffer said the wellness and fitness center decided to open a new YMCA at this mall because it wanted to dip its toes in Roanoke County.

“This is kind of an area that we feel like we could bring some community and do some great work over here,” said Keffer.

Keffer said they are always hiring too if you’re looking for a job.

“We’re looking for group exercise instructors, pickleball instructors, people who have a passion for community and we’ll chit-chat with them and see if they want to join the Y team,” said Keffer.

The YMCA is hosting an open house this Saturday, Dec. 7 for people to tour the new facility and sign up before it officially opens on Dec. 10.