Virginia Tech displays unique perspective of previous First Families in White House

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A glimpse of history; a rare look at the personal lives of some of our nation’s former presidents.

“What you’re looking at is a series of gifts that the first family gave to members of the White House staff during the years my mother was there,” said Greg Herrell, donator of the collection and son of Genevieve Herrell.

A Virginia Tech alumnus donated his mother’s unique collection of personal mementos, from her time as a nurse for the first families at the White House.

“The items here of [Abraham] Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and James Monroe are reproductions of paintings that hang in the White House,” said Herrell. “These were examples of what President Nixon and Mrs. Nixon gave to members of the White House staff.”

This new collection just added to Virginia Tech’s library belonged to Genevieve Herrell. The collection is full of unique Christmas gifts and mementos from the first family during her time as a nurse.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

of

“They were very much a part of my growing up,” said Greg Herrell. “I cant remember a time when they weren’t there. My mother was a civilian nurse in the Army and she was initially requested to appear at the White House to assist in the care of Mrs. Wallace, President Truman’s mother-in-law.”

In the exhibit, there are handwritten letters, paintings, and photographs from the first families.

These were given to Genevieve during her time from 1952 through 1976.

“There’s get well cards from Mrs. Ford, there’s notes from Mrs. Nixon,” Greg said.

He said he wants to preserve this history and show the public a side rarely seen.

“They also had their share of compassion and consideration for others,” Greg said.

I also talked to the exhibit curator about the collection.

“It’s a view inside the White House that we don’t typically get,” said Anthony Wright de Hernandez.

He said this exhibit helps humanize the first families.

“The personal connection between the family and Genevieve is clear in the material,” de Hernandez said.

Greg Herrell said he just hopes people can appreciate and preserve these memories as much as he has.