Skip to main content
Clear icon
25º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

Local News

WATCH: Poll shows Virginia consumers feeling more optimistic about finances

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Roanoke College, Roanoke College Poll, Economy

ROANOKE, Va. – A new report released today shows that Virginians feel better about their finances.

The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College released its consumer sentiment report, which shows that consumers are feeling more optimistic.

That’s because inflation has slowed to less than three percent nationwide and wages are rising faster than inflation.

While consumers may not like the prices they see, they can increasingly afford what they want.

“Consumers are so important to our economy.. so if we stop spending the economy is in trouble,“ Dr. Alice Kassens said.

Over a quarter of respondents report that their household finances are better today than a year ago.

44 percent of Virginians believe their household finances will improve over the coming year.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Lindsey Kennett headshot

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS