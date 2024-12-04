WATCH: Wintergreen Resort opening up this weekend

NELSON CO., Va. – Grab your snow gear and get ready to hit the slopes, the cold temperatures we’re seeing are setting the stage for winter fun here in the mountains.

Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County is set to open this weekend. Staff are taking full advantage of the weather, cranking up the snow machine and laying down fresh powder.

“Two weeks ago it was in the 60s for several days in a row and now we have whole week straight of 30 degrees or lower, which is perfect for snowmaking, anytime its below freezing we just pump the snow as much as we can, but we’re loving it, it’s a little bit of an early start for ski season and we’ll take it,” Josh Ellwood, Marketing Manager for Wintergreen, said.

Tubing will start on Friday then they will open around five trails for skiing and snowboarding on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased here and must be purchased online in advance.

Skiing and Snowboarding Schedule:

- Saturday and Sunday, Dec.7-8: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

- Dec. 9- Dec. 12: Closed

- Friday, Dec. 13 - Thursday, Dec. 19: Open daily: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 20 - Regular operating hours begin through the end of the season.

Snow Tubing Schedule

- Friday, Dec. 6: 4:30-5:45 p.m., 6-7:15 p.m., 7:30-8:45 p.m.

- Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8: 9-10:15 a.m., 10:30-11:45 a.m., 12-1:15 p.m., 1:30-2:45 p.m., 3-4:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m.