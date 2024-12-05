Law enforcement searching for three kidnapped children out of Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – A kidnapping was reported out of Augusta County this morning, and law enforcement is currently searching for three children, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said they received a call about a kidnapping that occurred at the Bobby Way’s Apartment Complex in Fisherville around 8:27 a.m. this morning. The caller stated their three children were waiting for the bus when a black 4-door vehicle (possibly a newer model Nissan Sentra, as stated by Virginia State Police, pictured below) pulled aside and took all three children.

Photo of the Nissan Sentra suspected to have been involved in the incident. (Copyright 2024 by Virginia State Police - All rights reserved.)

The three following children are currently reported as kidnapped and were last seen around 7:40 a.m. when they left for their bus stop:

10-year-old Jai’Marcus Lewis (last seen wearing a black and dark blue jacket with neon zippers)

8-year-old Ja’Miyah Lewis (last seen wearing a pink jacket)

6-year-old Ja’Liyah Lewis (last seen wearing a pink jacket)

An amber alert has also been issued for all three kids, and they are believed to be in extreme danger. Virginia State Police said they may be with their biological mother, Shanice Chante Davison, pictured below.

Photo of Shanice Davison (Copyright 2024 by Virginia State Police - All rights reserved.)

If you have any information on this incident, including the location of the missing children of the black van associated with the incident, call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.