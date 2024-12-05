Wreath-Laying Tradition Continues in Roanoke to Honor Veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – A heartwarming tradition that spans decades continues to pay tribute to veterans each holiday season in Roanoke. For more than 30 years, wreaths have been placed at the city’s war memorial to honor those who served, just days before the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

For years, local World War II veteran Suttie Economy was the driving force behind organizing the wreath-laying ceremony. But after his passing in 2021, the future of the tradition was uncertain.

“It’s just amazing that I’m allowed and blessed to carry out his tradition,” said Della Economy-Bryant, Suttie’s daughter, who has now taken on the role of continuing his legacy.

Economy-Bryant explains that her father started the tradition many years ago to remember the names of the Roanoke residents who died in wars.

“My father many years ago started this tradition of remembering all these people’s names listed on these monuments from Roanoke who died in wars,” she said.

He combined his love for the Roanoke War Memorial, Christmas, and honoring veterans, Economy-Bryant said.

“Not only in memory of these people, but for Christmas as well — my father loved Christmas,” she added.

Each year, community members come together to make and hang the wreaths in honor of veterans. For Economy-Bryant, it’s a personal way to ensure her father’s legacy lives on.

“He was a brave World War II veteran, and he felt that it was very important that everybody knew, I mean everybody everywhere knew and respected these people who died for them so they could have the freedoms they have today,” Economy-Bryant said.

Members of Roanoke’s fire and EMS, police, and local clergy braved the cold to gather at the war memorial, paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of veterans.

“It is great to be here,” said Roanoke City Police Officer Dustin Moricle. “People drive by it every day and don’t know that it’s here, and I’m very fortunate to be here and support and do what I love to do.”

In addition to the wreaths, Economy-Bryant continued her father’s tradition of giving goodie bags to law enforcement after the ceremony, filled with socks and hand warmers to keep them warm during the cold season.

For many, the wreath-laying ceremony is a powerful way to connect the holiday season with remembrance and gratitude for those who served.