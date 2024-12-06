Skip to main content
Clear icon
26º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

Local News

Annual Happy Paw-lidays returns to Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center Dec. 7

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags:  Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center, Happy Paw-lidays, Holidays

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – So far this year, The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center has helped more than 1,200 pets find their forever homes, but they are not done yet with their Happy Paw-lidays event.

“The event starts at 11:00 [a.m.] it runs through 3:00 [p.m]so plenty of time to come out,” said Eileen Mahan, director of the animal care and adoption center. “”t doesn’t cost anything and the community gives so much this really is an opportunity for us to give back to them.”

Mahan said the annual event has been a hit in the past.

“This will be our 7th year we’ve had a Happy Paw-lidays event,” said Mahan. “We always have a great turn out. People look forward to it. We’ve actually already some people already ask when we were doing it because they couldn’t wait to come out and do it again.”

She also said that while the focus is on getting animals adopted, there is all kinds of activities for folks to enjoy.

“We have dog treat making, so we’re going to make some awesome little Christmas trees for the dogs and they will get those as a special treat after the event,” said Mahan. “You can come out and adopt a stuffie in case you can’t adopt a real animal just yet.”

Mahan said the shelter has a pet for any type of family.

“You know it’s also a great opportunity for them to get seen and hopefully get into a new home for the holidays,” Mahan said.

They have all kinds of dogs who need a best friend, and cats to lounge around with.

Mahan said she’s just excited the animals will get a little love and spend some time outside.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Thomas Mundy headshot

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS