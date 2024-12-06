Annual Happy Paw-lidays returns to Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center Dec. 7

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – So far this year, The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center has helped more than 1,200 pets find their forever homes, but they are not done yet with their Happy Paw-lidays event.

“The event starts at 11:00 [a.m.] it runs through 3:00 [p.m]so plenty of time to come out,” said Eileen Mahan, director of the animal care and adoption center. “”t doesn’t cost anything and the community gives so much this really is an opportunity for us to give back to them.”

Mahan said the annual event has been a hit in the past.

“This will be our 7th year we’ve had a Happy Paw-lidays event,” said Mahan. “We always have a great turn out. People look forward to it. We’ve actually already some people already ask when we were doing it because they couldn’t wait to come out and do it again.”

She also said that while the focus is on getting animals adopted, there is all kinds of activities for folks to enjoy.

“We have dog treat making, so we’re going to make some awesome little Christmas trees for the dogs and they will get those as a special treat after the event,” said Mahan. “You can come out and adopt a stuffie in case you can’t adopt a real animal just yet.”

Mahan said the shelter has a pet for any type of family.

“You know it’s also a great opportunity for them to get seen and hopefully get into a new home for the holidays,” Mahan said.



They have all kinds of dogs who need a best friend, and cats to lounge around with.

Mahan said she’s just excited the animals will get a little love and spend some time outside.