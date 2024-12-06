Dickens of a Christmas kicks Off with Tree Lighting Ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. – Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas is back this year if you’re looking for something fun to do to put you in the holiday spirit.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to show up for Dickens of a Christmas, which takes during the first three Friday nights this month.

On Friday, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicks off, featuring performances from Opera Roanoke.

“It’s exciting because when I think of Dickens and Christmas time, I think of carols, and we’re gonna be presenting traditional carols as well as in-between solos from each of the young artists, featuring contemporary things such as ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘I’m dreaming of a White Christmas’ and things like that, so there’s a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Director of Education and Community Outreach Rob Chafin with Opera Roanoke.

They are scheduled to start singing before the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Next Friday, a parade is scheduled to take place.

There are about 75 entries and favorites returning like the Water Authority.

The favorite pet costume contest is back and something new this year is a snowless snowball fight, both taking place on Dec. 20.

“The fact that we get to be a part of people’s holiday traditions, whether it’s coming all three Fridays or just for one specific event being able to be part of the story and the community, it’s just really special, and if you haven’t made us part of your holiday traditions, then we hope that you’ll give us a shot,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Izzy Post.

Dickens of a Christmas is also a way to help support the local businesses in downtown Roanoke.

“We stay open late. It’s one of the few times of the year that we stay open late because there’s lots of traffic sometimes when it gets really wild and crazy outside. It’s a quiet place for people to come in and look at books and shop sometimes. We’re the place where people just come through with their Elf on the Shelf and make a note to come back and shop later,” said Book No Further Owner Doloris Vest.