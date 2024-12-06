‘Tis the Season for Holiday Scams

ROANOKE, VA – The other day 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman woke up to a text, saying it was from USPS. They said she had a package detained, and they needed a little more information. But when you take a closer look, it’s more than what meets the eye.

“They’re easy to fall for,” Chief Deputy Brandon Young said.

In his over 20 years with the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Brandon Young has seen his fair share of scams.

“I’ve received the same text of, “Your package is either delayed or can’t be delivered as addressed.’ And you know, ‘click this link to update your information.’”

Young tells us this type of scam, whether it’s an email or a text, can be used to get personal and banking information, usernames and passwords, or even to install malware on your device.

“If you’ve got questions concerning the location of the package you’ve ordered, we suggest going to that retailer’s website,” Young said.

But - there are ways to spot what’s real, and what’s not when it comes to these messages.

“I don’t know what country code that would be, but obviously the United States is not going to text you from postal code 63,” Young said.

Another sign? Weird looking links.

“That url there, you would expect the postal service to be a ‘usps.gov,’” he said.

But the scams don’t stop there.

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Julie Wheeler says one of the most popular scams has been around for years.

“Retailers have racks and racks of gift cards available for crooks to get that information,” Wheeler said.

There are also online shopping scams - where scammers impersonate a legitimate business, fake charities try to get your donations, and more.

And everyone is susceptible.

“People need to be careful because this does happen,” Coleman said.

“It does. All this stuff this time of year,” Wheeler said.

The BBB and Sheriff’s Office say to be extra aware.

Never give private information over the phone, and make sure a website is legitimate before you put your credit card information in.

And if you do feel like you’ve been scammed, you can reach out for help.

“To make sure there’s no identity fraud or theft,” Young said.