Man charged for allegedly killing grandmother in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A man was charged in Danville on Friday afternoon for allegedly killing his grandmother, the Danville Police Department said.

DPD said they were dispatched to a well-being check on the 1300 block of College Park Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, they found 81-year-old Patsy Scearce dead with “trauma to her upper body.”

Authorities said that earlier in the day, around 11:46 a.m., they received a report of a man being hit by a train in the area of West Main Street and Booth Road. They identified the man as 35-year-old Barry Pyron Jr., who is Scearce’s grandson. He was also living with Scearce at the time. Pyron was severely injured and taken to a regional medical facility to be treated.

DPD identified Pyron as the primary suspect, and he has been charged with second-degree murder.

This investigation is still ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.