Woman killed following crash in Danville

WSLS (WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Danville, Danville Police Department said.

DPD responded to a crash on the U.S. 29 bypass near Goodyear Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they identified 35-year-old Kasie Williams as the driver. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. They found that her vehicle entered the center median where it then overturned.

This crash is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

