FEDUP to host ‘A Christmas of Hope’ Saturday

ROANOKE, VA – Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer (FEDUP) is hosting the annual ‘A Christmas of Hope’ event on December 14.

FEDUP tells 10 News the event was created to offer a moment of joy and peace for children who have lost a parent to gun violence.

For many of these children, this will be their first Christmas without their parent, and the event aims to bring comfort during this difficult time.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, the venue will be transformed with festive decorations to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The event will feature lunch for the entire family, music, a hot chocolate bar, and gifts for the children to support and remind the families they are not alone.

FEDUP President Rita Joyce joined us in the studio Sunday to talk about the impact of ‘A Christmas of Hope.’

Those interested in attending or donating to the event can contact FEDUP at info@FEDUPwithGunViolence.org.