Floyd holds 30th Annual Winterfest celebration

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Locals headed to Floyd this weekend for the 30th Annual Winterfest & The Festival of Trees.

One highlight is the Annual Festival of Trees and Wreaths, celebrating its tenth year.

The festive creations are designed by local businesses and other organizations to help raise funds to support the Floyd Center for the Arts.

“Businesses go all out with their trees. they include gift certificates, including one from across the way productions which is FloydFest, and it has a four-day pass to FloydFest and that’s been a big supporter of the arts center.” Keela Dooley Marshall, Executive Director for the Floyd Center for the Arts

People were also able to shop at more than 30 vendors, enjoy a cafe, and see live demonstrations of art. Organizers say it’s all about bringing the community together during the holiday season.