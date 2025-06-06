Wanted man arrested after Pulaski drug bust, two officers treated for possible fentanyl exposure

PULASKI, Va. – A wanted man was arrested and two officers were treated for possible fentanyl exposure after a Thursday morning drug bust, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Officials say that at 10:30 a.m., officers observed a wanted man, Meril Isadore Brown Jr. in the area of Bell Avenue, traveling in a vehicle. The officers initiated a traffic stop and attempted to take Brown into custody.

According to Pulaski PD, Brown began to destroy a large quantity of narcotics while resisting arrest and was subsequently taken into custody.

Brown and two officers were treated for possible fentanyl exposure, and Brown was transported to the New River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond. Charges are pending.