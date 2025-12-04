WATCH: Buzz4Good’s ‘Angels of Assisi’ episode tonight!

WSLS is excited to partner with the team behind “BUZZ,” a public television series that highlights nonprofit organizations across Southwest Virginia. Be sure to catch it tonight, as it will be streaming here for the first time at 7:30 p.m.!

Tonight’s episode features Angels of Assisi, a nonprofit community pet clinic and adoption center in Roanoke, whose mission is “create a world where every pet in our community gets the care they need and a home they deserve.”

Michael Hemphill, the creator, host, and producer of BUZZ, stopped by the WSLS morning show earlier this week to chat about the series. He started BUZZ five years ago to not only shine a light on important nonprofits but also to tell the stories of the people who work hard to get the word out about their causes.