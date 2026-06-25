How families can avoid the summer slide

ROANOKE, VA – When it comes to summer, most kids are looking for waterslides - but educators say there’s another type of slide parents should keep an eye on: The summer slide.

“The average student loses about a month of their school year understanding over the summer,” Cory Applegate, Owner and Center Director of the Mathnasium of Roanoke, said.

He says while students may be taking a break from the classroom, learning doesn’t have to stop altogether

“For students, it’s not feeling like more school in the summertime. We try to keep it very engaging,” Applegate said.

The Mathnasium helps kids as young as four-year-olds learn addition to high schoolers learn algebra.

“They are still working on those skills that we know they’re going to need to be successful that next school year,” he said.

But parents can help their kids stay sharp at home.

“When you’re in the kitchen, measurements when you’re making something,” he said. “If you’re on a road trip, you can use it as you’re counting down the distance to where you’re going, or talking about speed, miles per hour.”

He says in a world of phones and AI, it’s important that kids can think critically.

“Instead of being able to say 4+7 + 11, they’ll just type it into a calculator because it’s right in front of them,” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman said.

“Right, and if you tell them they can’t use a calculator, the immediate first thing they go to is using their fingers. Whereas what we want them to do, for example, with this problem, 7+4, well, we want them to make 10 first. 7 and 3 make 10, one more makes it 11,” he said.

The Mathnasium has tips for beating the summer slide. You can view them here.

Many local parks and rec programs are still offering a mix of fun and educational summer camps and programs to keep students engaged.